E-DistribuÈ›ie invests 100 million euros in 2020, in modernizing the electricity networks in Romania

E-DistribuÈ›ie companies in Romania have planned investments of 483 million lei for the current year During the 2015-2019 period, total investments made by the three distribution companies, part of the Enel Group in Romania, exceeded two billion lei