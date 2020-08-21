 
August 21, 2020

E-DistribuÈ›ie invests 100 million euros in 2020, in modernizing the electricity networks in Romania
E-DistribuÈ›ie invests 100 million euros in 2020, in modernizing the electricity networks in Romania.

E-DistribuÈ›ie companies in Romania have planned investments of 483 million lei for the current year During the 2015-2019 period, total investments made by the three distribution companies, part of the Enel Group in Romania, exceeded two billion lei E-DistribuÅ£ie companies in Romania will invest (...)

