Aug 21, 2020
Hagag Development Europe finished construction works for office project H Victoriei 109.
The building will be delivered following the final reception protocol Real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe finished construction works â€“ refurbishing and reconversion â€“ for its office project H Victoriei 109. The building will be delivered following the final reception protocol. Up to (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]