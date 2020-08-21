RO emergency service registers over 311,000 abusive calls in H1. One person called the emergency number over 9,500 times

More than 4.8 million calls were made in the first half of the year to the 112 single emergency number in Romania. Only 2.6 million were emergencies, according to data from the Special Telecommunications Service (STS). Over 2.2 million calls were non-emergencies, and more than 311,000 (6.47%)