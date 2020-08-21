 
August 21, 2020

GCS: 1,392 new cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 3,196
GCS: 1,392 new cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 3,196.

As many as 1,392 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Friday. The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 76,355. A number of 34,523 patients have been cured and 8,991 asymptomatic patients have been discharged after 10 days since found infected. Other 42 persons have died of coronavirus in Romania, with the death toll reaching thus 3,196. One death was recorded in the 30-39 age category, two in the 40 - 49 age category, two in the 50 - 59 age category, 13 in the 60 - 69 age category, eight in the 70 - 79 age category and 16 in the over 80 age category. There have been processed a number of 1,616,378 novel coronavirus tests nationwide until now. The number of Romanians who were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus abroad reached 5,919, according to the same source. As many as 124 Romanian citizens died abroad of COVID-19 until now. Of the 5,919 Romanians who got infected abroad, 1,898 are in Italy, 588 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,935 in Germany, 157 in UK, 28 in The Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the US, 111 in Austria, 20 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 i Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 19 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden, Congo, Hungary and Qatar. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

