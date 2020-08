Zentiva Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON41M In 1H/2020

Zentiva Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON41M In 1H/2020. Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva Romania (SCD.RO) registered a turnover of RON281 million in the first half of 2020, close to the RON284.9 million level reported in the same period in 2019, per the company’s financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]