Energy Holding CE Oltenia Pledges RON7B Investments In New Production Capacities Until 2026
Aug 21, 2020
Energy Holding CE Oltenia Pledges RON7B Investments In New Production Capacities Until 2026.
Romanian state-run energy holding Complexul Energetic Oltenia, one of the largest electricity producers in Romania, will submit to the European Commission a restructuring plan which provides investments of RON7 billion between 2021 and 2026, in order to gradually reduce the coal-based power (...)
