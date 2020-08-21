PSD's Ciolacu says vote on censure motion to take place before 27 September

PSD's Ciolacu says vote on censure motion to take place before 27 September. The censure motion of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be voted on before 27 September, acting party leader and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday. "PSD does not have enough votes to pass this censure motion and we are having discussions and negotiations with other leaders with parliamentary representation. And we continue these discussions - that's the political and democratic game. Next week we'll come up with the decision on the date. I am very sure that the motion will pass, but we have to discuss all the details with our partners," Ciolacu said at PSD headquarters. He added that he would like the vote on the censure motion "to take place as soon as possible". Asked if there is any chance for the vote on the censure motion to be postponed until after 27 September, Ciolacu said: "From my point of view, this is excluded". "There is no chance that the motion (...) is not be voted on until 27 September. (...) The decision of the Constitutional Court is for the future, not for the past," added the PSD leader, referring to the fact that the Government has asked the Court to acknowledge the constitutional conflict with Parliament, following the submission of the censure motion by the Social Democrats in an extraordinary session. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]