 
Romaniapress.com

August 21, 2020

"Team Romania - 1 year to Tokyo" video, recommended by media watchdog for broadcast in public interest campaign
Aug 21, 2020

The videoclip "Team Romania - 1 year to Tokyo", made by the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) for the promotion of the Romanian Olympic Team that will participate in the Olympic Games in Japan, scheduled between 23 July and 8 August 2021, was recommended for broadcast by the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) under the campaign regime of national public interest, a press release submitted to AGERPRES says. "Following the request of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee for the promotion of Romanian sport through the Olympic Team - Team Romania and the videoclip 'Team Romania - 1 year to Tokyo 2020', the members of the National Audiovisual Council analyzed the request in the meeting of 18 August 2020, watched the related short video and heard the views of COSR President Mihai Covaliu and Secretary-General George Boroi. At the end of the debate, the Council decided to recommend to broadcasters that run sport services, to support the airing, until the end of the year, of the campaign video. CNA Recommendation No. 18/18.08.2020 was transmitted to broadcasters and posted on the CNA's website," the statement reads. Â  The video "Team Romania - 1 year to Tokyo" promotes the Romanian Olympic Team that will participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, between 23 July and 8 August 2021. The joy of being part of this team, the pride of wearing the tricolour equipment, defying one's limits, the observance of the rules of fair play and, last but not least, the passion, unity and desire to fight for the Olympic podium are transmitted to the public by the best athletes of Team Romania.Â  Ana-Maria Popescu - epee, Marian Dragulescu - gymnastics, Gianina Beleaga and Ionela Cozmiuc - rowing, Laura Coman - shooting, Robert Glinta - swimming, Alina Vuc - wrestling, Alin Firfirica - athletics, Alex Pascanu - football, Gabriela Marginean and Anca Stoenescu - basketball 3x3 are the athletes who appear in this video and who convey confidence, offer an example and develop national pride. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Tone; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
