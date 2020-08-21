Spa industry umbrella organization:Romania's not using its natural resources in fighting COVID, a big mistake

Spa industry umbrella organization:Romania's not using its natural resources in fighting COVID, a big mistake. The medical commission of the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers' Organisation (OPTBR) considers that by increasing the human body's immunity, spa treatment provides a natural weapon in the fight against coronavirus, the organization's president Nicu Radulescu told AGERPRES on Friday. "The spa tourism medical practitioners, who formed a medical commission of the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers' Organisation, an all-doctors organisation joining professionals of national and international repute, argue that it is scientifically proven that natural cure remedies such as mineral waters, thermal waters, sulfurous waters, salt waters and so on, help increase the body's immunity, so they can be used as an antidote - the human body will be much stronger, more resistant to this virus. Everywhere in the world, all over Europe, thermal water is used on the battlefront against the virus, because it fortifies, it renders one immune, only in Romania we keep these facilities shut down. So we keep closed our own resources, which define the essence of our activity," said Nicu Radulescu. The president of the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers' Organisation made these statements amid the mounting dissatisfaction of the tourism operators at the continuing ban on Romania's indoor restaurants. "In the end, someone from the Health Ministry will have to understand this, because not just our medical staff - although we have very well-trained medical professionals - but others say this too: the European Spa Association's Medical Commission points out that Romania's not using its natural resources in the fight against COVID is a big mistake," said Nicu Radulescu. "Spa tourism deals with health. Isn't this government interested in us being healthy? In fighting with natural weapons? All we are doing now is pile up losses. Just now, as we speak, hundreds of workers at the Baile Felix spa resort are on unemployment, because not all activity could be resumed. (...) This is ridiculous: we were the first country to develop anti-Covid rules, they were taken over by all European countries, they congratulated us and we stay further locked down?," Radulescu went on to say. The OPTBR president also reminded that Romania is the only country where spas are closed and added that the doctors from the Spa Tourism Employers' Organisation have warned that the extension of the ban on restaurant activities endangers the pensioners who come to treatment in autumn.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]