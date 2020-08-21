 
Romaniapress.com

August 21, 2020

Spa industry umbrella organization:Romania's not using its natural resources in fighting COVID, a big mistake
Aug 21, 2020

Spa industry umbrella organization:Romania's not using its natural resources in fighting COVID, a big mistake.

The medical commission of the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers' Organisation (OPTBR) considers that by increasing the human body's immunity, spa treatment provides a natural weapon in the fight against coronavirus, the organization's president Nicu Radulescu told AGERPRES on Friday. "The spa tourism medical practitioners, who formed a medical commission of the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers' Organisation, an all-doctors organisation joining professionals of national and international repute, argue that it is scientifically proven that natural cure remedies such as mineral waters, thermal waters, sulfurous waters, salt waters and so on, help increase the body's immunity, so they can be used as an antidote - the human body will be much stronger, more resistant to this virus. Everywhere in the world, all over Europe, thermal water is used on the battlefront against the virus, because it fortifies, it renders one immune, only in Romania we keep these facilities shut down. So we keep closed our own resources, which define the essence of our activity," said Nicu Radulescu. The president of the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers' Organisation made these statements amid the mounting dissatisfaction of the tourism operators at the continuing ban on Romania's indoor restaurants. "In the end, someone from the Health Ministry will have to understand this, because not just our medical staff - although we have very well-trained medical professionals - but others say this too: the European Spa Association's Medical Commission points out that Romania's not using its natural resources in the fight against COVID is a big mistake," said Nicu Radulescu. "Spa tourism deals with health. Isn't this government interested in us being healthy? In fighting with natural weapons? All we are doing now is pile up losses. Just now, as we speak, hundreds of workers at the Baile Felix spa resort are on unemployment, because not all activity could be resumed. (...) This is ridiculous: we were the first country to develop anti-Covid rules, they were taken over by all European countries, they congratulated us and we stay further locked down?," Radulescu went on to say. The OPTBR president also reminded that Romania is the only country where spas are closed and added that the doctors from the Spa Tourism Employers' Organisation have warned that the extension of the ban on restaurant activities endangers the pensioners who come to treatment in autumn.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Marcel Ciolacu elected chair of the Social Democrat Party Bucharest, Aug 22 /Agerpres/ - Marcel Ciolacu was elected chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) following the vote expressed by the 1460 delegations in the 39 regional centers organized as part of the extraordinary congress of the party. Following the secret vote, with bulletings, Marcel (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: PSD reconstruction has begun; zero tolerance towards corruption and abuse Bucharest, Aug 22 /Agerpres/ - The reconstruction of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) has started, and starting today the future of social democracy in Romania will be decided, said, on Saturday, at the extraordinary congress of the party, the interim leader, Marcel Ciolacu. "Romania needs (...)

GCS: 1,189 new COVID-19 cases Bucharest, Aug 22 /Agerpres/ - 1,189 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded; over the last report, following tests conducted at the national level, informs, on Saturday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases which had no prior positive tests, the GCS (...)

PM Orban: Romania will benefit from four billion euro European funds for investments in healthcare Arad, Aug 22 /Agerpres/ - Romania will benefit from European funds worth over 4 billion euro, which will be destined for investments in healthcare, said, on Saturday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. Present in Arad, at the signing of European funds financing contracts in the realm of healthcare, (...)

Professor Gà©rard Mourou on first 10 PW laser pulse fired at Magurele: Places Romania at top of laser research chart 2018 physics Nobel laureate, Professor GÃ©rard Mourou, who is also an honorary member of the Romanian Academy, considers that the first 10 PW laser pulse - the world's most powerful laser beam - fired on Wednesday at the ELI-NP Center in Magurele, places Romania at the top of the laser research (...)

PM Orban: No party can mock censure motion institution, turning it into campaign means Prime Minister Ludovic Orban believes that the lodging of a censure motion during the parliamentary recess is an unconstitutional action and affirms that no party or political leader "can mock this institution" and use it as an "internal electoral campaign". "Let's see (...)

Protective masks featuring collection exhibits on sale at National History Museum Apart from the classic small-scale replicas of collection exhibits, the visitors to the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR) can also purchase these days from the souvenir corner textile single- or two-layered Covid protective masks featuring either the front of the Geto-Dacian Peretu (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |