PM Orban: No party can mock censure motion institution, turning it into campaign means. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban believes that the lodging of a censure motion during the parliamentary recess is an unconstitutional action and affirms that no party or political leader "can mock this institution" and use it as an "internal electoral campaign". "Let's see what sort of a censure motion this will be. Today we filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court, pointing to the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government and Parliament. With regard to the censure motion, from our point of view, it can only be lodged in a normal session, during an ordinary session, it cannot be submitted during the parliamentary recess. On the other hand, accepting hypothetically that a motion could be made in an extraordinary session, which is actually an extension of the ordinary session during the parliamentary holiday period, until the beginning of the next ordinary session, however this did not happen, I do not remember of such a situation happening in 30 years, to have a censure motion lodged in full summer, during the parliamentary holiday. Moreover, the motion is tabled in an extraordinary session, it is read in another extraordinary session and is possibly voted on in another extraordinary session or in the ordinary session. From our point of view it is unconstitutional, the institution of the censure motion is a fundamental democratic institution, written in the Constitution, which allows a parliamentary majority to end the activity of a government, but I believe that no political party and no political leader can mock this institution by throwing it into derision and turning the censure motion, a democratic instrument, in a means of internal election campaign," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said during a visit to western Timisoara on Friday. The Constitutional Court of Romania set for 1 September the deadline for the Government and Parliament to submit their viewpoints regarding the existence of a legal conflict, following the tabling of the censure motion in extraordinary session, CCR officials told AGERPRES on Friday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]