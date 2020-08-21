Protective masks featuring collection exhibits on sale at National History Museum

Protective masks featuring collection exhibits on sale at National History Museum. Apart from the classic small-scale replicas of collection exhibits, the visitors to the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR) can also purchase these days from the souvenir corner textile single- or two-layered Covid protective masks featuring either the front of the Geto-Dacian Peretu Helmet with apotropaic eyes, a metope from Trajan's Column, or an association between the Post Company's Palace and the Hamangia Thinker, MNIR acting head of the Public Relations and Cultural Marketing Department Flavius Nicolae Roaita told AGERPRES. The masks sell for 11 or 15 lei. The three mask models inspired by the MNIR collection can be seen on the museum's Facebook page.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]