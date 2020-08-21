Professor Gérard Mourou on first 10 PW laser pulse fired at Magurele: Places Romania at top of laser research chart

Professor Gérard Mourou on first 10 PW laser pulse fired at Magurele: Places Romania at top of laser research chart. 2018 physics Nobel laureate, Professor Gérard Mourou, who is also an honorary member of the Romanian Academy, considers that the first 10 PW laser pulse - the world's most powerful laser beam - fired on Wednesday at the ELI-NP Center in Magurele, places Romania at the top of the laser research chart. According to a release of the Romanian Academy, the first 10 PW laser pulse was fired on Wednesday at 14:37 as part of the endurance tests for the laser beam transport system. "The first 10 PW laser pulse was shot through the entire ELI-NP laser system (amplifiers, compressor and laser beam transport) as part of the endurance test of the laser beam transport system. We have fired 10 shots at more than 3 PW, 10 shots at more than 7 PW, 3 shots at more than 8 PW and 10 shots at more than 10 PW during about one-hour tests, demonstrating the robustness of the ELI-NP laser system," the cited source said. The test was performed in the presence, via video conference, of Professor Gérard Mourou and officials of the Romanian Government and the other ELI pillars. Professor Gérard Mourou, whose laser amplification technique known as Chirped Pulse Amplification (CPA) is also used at the Magurele laser system, said at the end of the tests: "This places Romania at the top of the chart in the laser field. It is a historic moment. (...) What is also nice about this project is that it puts together all these good people in the same team, to work for the same goal. We have to thank Romania, France (...) and Europe." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]