Marcel Ciolacu elected chair of the Social Democrat Party

Marcel Ciolacu elected chair of the Social Democrat Party. Bucharest, Aug 22 /Agerpres/ - Marcel Ciolacu was elected chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) following the vote expressed by the 1460 delegations in the 39 regional centers organized as part of the extraordinary congress of the party. Following the secret vote, with bulletings, Marcel Ciolacu was designated chairman of the PSD with 1310 votes for the motion he filed, while Eugen Teodorovici received 91 votes. At the same time, 49 null votes were recorded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]