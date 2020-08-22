GCS: 1,189 new COVID-19 cases

GCS: 1,189 new COVID-19 cases. Bucharest, Aug 22 /Agerpres/ - 1,189 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded; over the last report, following tests conducted at the national level, informs, on Saturday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases which had no prior positive tests, the GCS mentions. Until Saturday, on Romanian territory 77,544 cases were confirmed of persons infected with the novel coronavirus. A number of 35,079 patients were declared cured and 9,309 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after a positive test. A number of 704 persons were reconfirmed positive upon retesting. According to the GCS, up to this time, 1,639,370 tests for SARS-CoV-2 were processed. Of them, 22,991 were conducted in the past 24 hours, on the basis of the case definition and medical protocol, while 9,398 were done upon request. Since the last bulletin, 37 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the total number of deaths in Romania due to the coronavirus reaching 3,233. According to the GCS, in the past 24 hours 37 deaths were recorded, 18 men and 19 women, among coronavirus patients in hospitals around the country. GCS also mentions that 35 of the deaths recorded were of patients who presented known comorbidities, while 2 of the deceased did not present comorbidities. Specialized healthcare units have a number of 7,202 persons admitted with COVID-19 at this time, while a number of 504 patients have been placed in ICUs. On the territory of Romania, 10,744 persons confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in self-isolation, while 5,582 are in institutionalized isolation. Furthermore, 30,403 persons are in quarantine at home, and 36 in institutionalized quarantine. At this time, a number of 5,919 Romanians abroad have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2, the number remaining unchanged since the previous report. The same can be said of the number of deaths which remained at 124. Of the 5,919 Romanians abroad, most are in Germany - 2,935, Italy - 1,898, and Spain - 588. Germany is also the country with the most cases cured, at 308 of the 338 Romanians abroad that have been cured of the virus. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin, Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]