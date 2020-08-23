GCS: 961 new cases of COVID-19

GCS: 961 new cases of COVID-19. Bucharest, Aug 23 /Agerpres/ - 961 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, over the last report, following tests conducted at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs. These are new cases that did not have a prior positive test, the GCS mentions. Most newly confirmed cases came from Bucharest (103) and the counties of Prahova (85), Iasi (72) and Bacau (58). The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic stands at 78.505 persons. 35,287 persons were declared cured and 9,429 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after the first positive test. The number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals stands at 7,370 persons, with 480 of them being in ICUs around the country. Another 10,929 persons confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation, and 5,667 in institutionalized isolation. Furthermore, 29,526 persons are in home quarantine, and 37 in institutionalized quarantine. 426 persons were retested for COVID-19 and were reconfirmed as carriers of the virus. The total number of tests at the national level stands at 1,652,644 tests. Of them, 13,274 were conducted in the past 24 hours, 7,415 on the basis of the case definition and medical protocol, and 5,859 upon request. At this time, a number of 5,920 Romanians abroad have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2, the number of deaths remains at 124. Of the 5,920 Romanians abroad confirmed with COVID-19 , most are in Germany - 2,935, Italy - 1,898, and Spain - 588. Since the last bulletin, 39 people have died due to coronavirus infection - 21 men and 18 women - in hospitals around the country. All the deaths were recorded with patients that had comorbidities. The total number of deaths due to this cause has reached 3,272. In the past 24 hours, 760 calls to single emergency line 112 were recorded. Police issued, in the past 24 hours, the GCS says, 1,377 fines, worth 392,550 RON, as a consequence of infringements to Law 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]