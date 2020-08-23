COVID-19 outbreak at Prahova Public Health Directorate

COVID-19 outbreak at Prahova Public Health Directorate. Bucharest, Aug 23 /Agerpres/ - The Prahova County Prefecture announced that a coronavirus outbreak was identified at the Prahova Public Health Directorate (DSP Prahova). "Seven persons from a total of 31 were confirmed with the novel coronavirus. According to the DSP report, the first case was with a nurse detached to ASSC Ploiesti [Administration of Community Social Services Ploiesti]. After finding out the results, the entire workspace was disinfected, a contact list was drawn up and 14 of them were tested. Of them, six had positive results, four being personnel detached to ASSC Ploiesti and which had call-center activity, while the other two persons are from DSP staff and had instruction and supervision activities in the aforementioned department. Their contacts were identified and isolated, the disinfection of the entire space of the DSP being done," the Prahova Prefecture mentions. According to the quoted source, the call-center activity of the institution is, at the moment, reduced and, according to institution representatives, is to be reorganized, new detachments being requested. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]