Drug producer Zentiva sees lower turnover amid declining demand. Zentiva, the biggest generic drug producer in Romania in terms of units sold, recorded a turnover of RON 272 million (EUR 56 mln) in the first half of this year, 3% lower than in the same period of 2019. The company's operating profit was RON 45 million (EUR 9.35 mln) in the same period.