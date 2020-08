Delgaz Grid invests EUR 1 mln in equipment for detecting gas leaks

Delgaz Grid invests EUR 1 mln in equipment for detecting gas leaks. Delgaz Grid, an integrated distributor of gas and electricity, part of German group E.On, announced RON 5 million (over EUR 1 mln) investments in modern equipment for detecting gas leaks. The company has recently acquired eight mobile laboratories equipped with laser technology, for RON 2 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]