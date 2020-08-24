Shareholders approve merger of Romanian Electrica’s power distribution subsidiaries

Shareholders approve merger of Romanian Electrica’s power distribution subsidiaries. The shareholders of major Romanian utility holding Electrica approved the merger of the group’s electricity distribution subsidiaries. Thus, the three power distribution companies in Electrica group (SDEE Transilvania Nord, SDEE Transilvania Sud, SDEE Muntenia Nord) will merge into a single (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]