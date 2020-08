Large Romanian power producer plans EUR 1.45 bln investments by 2026

Large Romanian power producer plans EUR 1.45 bln investments by 2026. Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO), the second-largest electricity producer in Romania, will send to the European Commission (EC) a restructuring plan that includes investments worth RON 7 billion (EUR 1.45 bln) by 2026. The group aims to reduce its coal-based power production and gradually (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]