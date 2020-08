EC approves Romania’s EUR 62 mln state guarantees for Blue Air

EC approves Romania’s EUR 62 mln state guarantees for Blue Air. The European Commission (EC) approved the Romanian Government’s state aid for troubled private airline Blue Air. The state aid will be in the form of guarantees for loans worth EUR 62 million. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "The aviation sector has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]