Belgian developer VGP buys 39 hectares of land for logistics park in western Romania

Belgian developer VGP buys 39 hectares of land for logistics park in western Romania. Belgian developer VGP recently acquired 39 hectares of land in Arad, western Romania, for a new logistics project. The transaction mediated by CBRE Romania, with a double-digit value, is the largest land acquisition in the west of the country this year. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "Romania still (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]