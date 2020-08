Court stops the hunting of 36 species of wild birds in Romania

Court stops the hunting of 36 species of wild birds in Romania. The Brasov Court of Appeal ruled on August 20 that the hunting quotas for 36 species of wild birds in Romania will be suspended in the 2020-2021 season, the Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) announced. This means that the hunting of bird species such as the common wood pigeon, the stock