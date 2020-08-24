RO deputy PM: There’s no way the Govt. can provide masks for all students and teachers



There’s absolutely no way that the Government can provide face masks for all students and teachers in Romania, deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan said in a press conference on August 22. She added that each school will have disinfectants and a reserve of masks for poor children or for those (...)