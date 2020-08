Cristian Erbasu Invests EUR1M In Ibis Styles Bucharest Erbas Hotel Extension

Ibis Styles Bucharest Erbas Hotel is getting a new extension, the third building part of the hotel, with construction started a few months ago by owner Cristian Erbasu, who also owns builder Constructii Erbasu.