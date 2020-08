Five Companies Account for Over 72% of Rice Market in Romania

Five Companies Account for Over 72% of Rice Market in Romania. Sales of rice went up 4.5% in value to more than 650 million lei in Romania in 2019 and the top five companies in this business account for 72% of the market, market research company Euromonitor data show. There is no Romanian company among international giants Riso Scotti, Deroni and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]