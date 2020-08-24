Minister of Labor: The increased pensions will arrive augmented and on time

Minister of Labor: The increased pensions will arrive augmented and on time. The increased pensions will arrive on time in September, and at the level of the Romanian Post the final details are being discussed, said Labor Minister Violeta Alexandru. "They will be on time! The next pensions will arrive both increased and on time. I hear PSD [Social Democratic Party] strategies suggesting the preparation of the line of attack against the Government on the topic of delays in the payment of pensions in September. They would spend anything to win politically and they're hoping ultimately the mobilization we've done won't work, with a handful of serious people from the CNPP [National Public Pension House] whom I thank for their entire effort these days! For the sake of political gain, the PSD would enjoy it if the delivery of pensions would be delayed in September. We will take things to the end! Pensions will arrive on time. Pensioners do not deserve neither false rumors, nor lies about the pensions in September. They deserve respect! Respect is won by seriousness," wrote the minister on Facebook. She mentions that at the level of the leadership of the Romanian Post the last details are being ironed out. "I am in permanent contact at the level of the Romanian Post leadership and I see that they are involved ironing out the last details. I ask the postal workers that (still) tell pensioners that they won't receive their pensions on time to remain serious employees. I have met many serious employees in the Romanian Post. Those who entered the electoral campaign or those who are used to not trust, I tell them there can be work done in the administration and in state companies. With all seriousness, each day - not from time to time - and with an authentic team spirit," the Minister of Labor concludes. According to the budget rectification, published on August 19 in the Official Gazette, the pension point will increase by 14% from September 1, to 1,442 RON.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]