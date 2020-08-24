PM Orban: Censure motion seemed rather meant to solve internal issues of the PSD

PM Orban: Censure motion seemed rather meant to solve internal issues of the PSD. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Sunday, in Gorj, that the censure motion was meant more to resolve the internal issues of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), being submitted “with the back to the citizen” and with the “face towards the political interest” of the Social Democrat. “Three (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]