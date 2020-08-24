National History Museum in Bucharest starts selling face masks inspired by its collection

National History Museum in Bucharest starts selling face masks inspired by its collection. Visitors of the National Museum of Romanian History in Bucharest can now buy unique face masks from the museum's gift shop. The museum sells single and double-layer cloth masks inspired by its collection, for RON 11 and RON 15, local Agerpres reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Visitors can (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]