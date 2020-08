Coronavirus pandemic: 825 new cases confirmed in Romania in 24 hours

Coronavirus pandemic: 825 new cases confirmed in Romania in 24 hours. Romanian officials reported 825 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,330 on Monday, August 24, according to the official daily report. Separately from the new cases, 285 patients retested positive for the COVID-19 infection. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ More than 1.65 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]