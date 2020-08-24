 
Local Elections2020 / Gov't to issue health safety rules for those involved in elections
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced that this week a joint order will be issued on health safety protection rules that will have to be observed during the campaigning for the local elections by candidates, their supporters, as well as all those involved in the electoral process. "The election date was the result of a political dialogue among the leaders of the parliamentary parties, and the date was set by consensus, as the election date was voted on by Parliament. From my point of view, the government will take all measures to minimise the risk of spreading the virus. We will issue a joint order this week with the health safety protection rules that will have to be observed by the candidates, their supporters as well as all those involved in the electoral process. I am convinced that under these rules there will be no additional risk of the virus spreading as long as the candidates and their supporters follow them," Orban said on Monday upon leaving the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters responding to whether or not the local elections could take place under safety conditions given the number of reported COVID-19 cases. In a previous statement, Orban said the order on health safety protection rules during the campaigning and the local elections day is to be issued jointly by the Ministry of Health, the Interior Ministry and the Permanent Electoral Authority. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

