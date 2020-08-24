Bucharest becomes first city in Romania with full 5G coverage in the Orange network



Orange, the largest telecom operator in Romania, has expanded its 5G network and is now providing full 5G coverage in Bucharest, the company announced. Bucharest thus becomes the first city in Romania to offer 5G connectivity to all its inhabitants through the Orange mobile network. Thus, (...)