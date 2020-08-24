Earth Overshoot Day fell on August 22 this year, almost a month later than in 2019. Romania’s overshoot day was July 11



Earth Overshoot Day, which marks the date when humanity's demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate in that year, landed on August 22 in 2020, almost a month later than in 2019, according to data from the Global Footprint Network (GFN). (...)