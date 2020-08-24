Government to issue health safety protection rules for those involved in elections
Aug 24, 2020
Government to issue health safety protection rules for those involved in elections.
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced that this week a joint order will be issued on health safety protection rules that will have to be observed during the campaigning for the local elections by candidates, their supporters, as well as all those involved in the electoral process. “The (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]