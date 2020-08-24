Garanti BBVA has been awarded as the “Best Consumer Digital Bank in Romania” by the prestigious magazine Global Finance



Garanti BBVA has been awarded as the “Best Consumer Digital Bank in Romania” by the prestigious magazine Global Finance.

Garanti BBVA, one of the most dynamic banks on the local market, has been awarded, once again, by the prestigious magazine Global Finance as “Best Consumer Digital Bank in Romania”. This is the 13th award received by the bank from this prestigious magazine and confirms the success of its (...)