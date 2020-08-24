Telekom Romania’s MyAccount mobile application doubled utilization in the second quarter of the year

77% increase in Telekom MyAccount management application installations in Q2 2020 yoy. 5 times active users increase in the application and double new accounts number. Doubling the number of Telekom Romania customers who opted for the electronic invoice in Q2. Telekom Romania registered a 77% (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]