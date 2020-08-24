TeraPlast Bistrita OKs Share Buyback Program For Remuneration Of Employees, Executives Of Teraplast Group Member Companies

TeraPlast Bistrita OKs Share Buyback Program For Remuneration Of Employees, Executives Of Teraplast Group Member Companies. Shareholders of building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) on Monday approved the repurchase by the company of a maximum number of 5.5 million own shares at a minimum price equal to the market price on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at the time of purchase and a maximum price of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]