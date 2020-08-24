Transgaz Calls Shareholders Meeting To Approve Sale Of 25% Stake In Vestmoldtransgaz To EBRD For EUR20M

Transgaz Calls Shareholders Meeting To Approve Sale Of 25% Stake In Vestmoldtransgaz To EBRD For EUR20M. Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) has called a shareholders' meeting on October 5 to approve the conclusion of a transaction with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) consisting in EBRD’s subscribing a participation interest newly issued by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]