Hofigal 2019 Turnover Grows 6% YoY To Nearly RON40M

Hofigal 2019 Turnover Grows 6% YoY To Nearly RON40M. Food supplement and cosmetics company Hofigal reported a turnover of RON39.6 million in 2019, up 6% on the year, per ZF calculations based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]