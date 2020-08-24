 
August 24, 2020

Local Elections2020 / Orban: Contestation period expires; Nicusor Dan - candidate to Bucharest's City Hall
Aug 24, 2020

Local Elections2020 / Orban: Contestation period expires; Nicusor Dan - candidate to Bucharest's City Hall.

Bucharest, Aug 24 /Agerpres/ - The president of National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Monday that the period of contestation regarding the candidacies for the local elections has expired, expressing his conviction that Nicusor Dan, supported by PNL and USR PLUS, will be the future mayor general of Bucharest. The statements were made on the occasion of the launch of Nicusor Dan's campaign headquarters, at the Bucharest Store, on no. 36 Ion C. Bratianu Boulevard. "I thank Nicusor Dan for inviting me to this symbolic place, at the entrance to the Historic Center of Bucharest, which has long been waiting to be completed in terms of restoration, clarification of legal issues, restoration of the Royal Court and all other projects that were blocked by Social Democratic Party (PSD) administration. Yes, we know for sure, the contestation period has expired and the candidacies have remained final. Yes, we know for sure, Nicusor Dan is a candidate for Bucharest's City Hall and will be the future mayor general of Bucharest", said Orban. He added that the political parties that support Nicusor Dan have joined together to implement a program designed to solve "all the serious problems accumulated in the 12 years" of the PSD administration. "Behind Nicusor Dan are the strongest, most credible and competent political parties, which have united to support Nicusor Dan not only in the election campaign, but especially in the implementation of the program for Bucharest, an ambitious program, which will have to solve all the serious problems accumulated in the 12 years in which the Bucharest administration fell into the hands of PSD and to give a new development perspective to Bucharest, to increase the quality of life in Bucharest and to put the administration of Bucharest at the disposal of the citizen", said the PNL leader. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)

