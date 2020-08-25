Romanian AI software developer aims to raise EUR 200,000 on equity crowdfunding platform

Romanian AI software developer aims to raise EUR 200,000 on equity crowdfunding platform. Romanian startup SecurifAI, which develops AI-based video analysis solutions for surveillance or monitoring cameras, aims to get EUR 200,000 by listing on the local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. The investment round, scheduled for August 25, will be led by local venture capital fund (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]