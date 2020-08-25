Polish company plans to develop six retail parks in smaller Romanian cities by 2022

Polish company plans to develop six new retail parks in smaller Romanian cities by 2022. The six projects will have a total leasable area of 40,000 sqm. The new chain, branded Funshop Park, includes compact facilities tailored to the needs of local communities.