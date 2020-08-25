Investors to pour EUR 100 mln in the southern part of the Romanian seaside

The investments in new accommodation and leisure facilities in the southern part of the Romanian seaside could top EUR 100 million next year, according to local real estate consultancy firm RE/MAX Romania. The pipeline projects include new hotels as well as the biggest water park in Romania.