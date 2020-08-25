Austrian construction materials producer invests EUR 25 mln in Romanian factories

Austrian construction materials producer Leier has ongoing investments of over EUR 25 million in Romania. The company will open two new concrete factories in Arad and Cluj counties next year. It will also launch a new production line for concrete prefabricates in Iasi, News.ro reported.