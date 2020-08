EC approves EUR 4 bln financial support for Romania under SURE mechanism

EC approves EUR 4 bln financial support for Romania under SURE mechanism. The European Commission (EC) has approved EUR 81.4 billion worth of financial support for 15 EU member states under the SURE instrument. The sum Romania will get under this mechanism is EUR 4 billion, according to a press release issued by the EC. The EU Council also has to approve the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]