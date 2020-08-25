British group buys Romanian game testing companyTestronic, a British game testing company, part of Catalis Group, has acquired Whyttest, a quality assurance (QA) and customer support firm with sites in Romania and Serbia. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The acquisition sees Testronic increase its (...)
Romanian refinery develops polymer for face masksRomanian oil refiner Rompetrol Rafinare through its petrochemical division - the only polymer producer in Romania - has successfully developed a new product in the last three months, a special type of polypropylene dedicated to protective medical masks. It is used for producing the middle (...)