Over 28,000 companies shut down in first seven months of 2020



The number of companies shut down in the first seven months of 2020 has dropped by 62.15 pct compared to the similar period of last year, down to 28,082 deregistrations, according to the statistics of the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC). Most shut downs took place in Bucharest - 4,329 companies (48.32 pct less than in January-July 2019) and in Cluj - 1,312 (minus 52.31 pct), Constanta - 1,221 (minus 39.94 pct) and Timis - 1,174 (minus 49.44 pct). At the opposite pole, the fewest deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Ialomita - 186 (dropping by 64.84 pct over the same period of 2019), Covasna - 205 (minus 63 pct) and Calarasi - 222 (minus 71.35 pct). In domains of activity, the largest number of shut downs was recorded in retail and wholesale, reparation of vehicles and motorcycles - 7,547 (minus 66.17 pct reported to January-July 2019), construction - 2,631 (minus 62.44 pct) and professional, scientific and technical activities - 2,342 (minus 58.5 pct). In July 2020 there were 5,075 shutdowns recorded, most in Bucharest (911), Timis (250), Cluj (233) and Iasi (224).AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)