New school year: Romanian Govt. allocates funds for tablets and protective equipment
Aug 25, 2020
The Romanian government passed on Monday, August 24, an emergency ordinance earmarking EUR 175 million from non-reimbursable external funds for the purchase of tablets and sanitary equipment for the start of the new school year. A total of EUR 100 million is earmarked for the purchase of (...)
