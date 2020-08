Romania's cultural elite ask authorities to take firm position in supporting Belarus protesters

Romania's cultural elite ask authorities to take firm position in supporting Belarus protesters. Over 200 cultural personalities in Romania, including film directors, actors, and writers, have signed an open letter asking president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Ludovic Orban and foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu to take a firm position in supporting the civil society and human (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]