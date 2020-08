Uniqa Posts EUR3.5M Profit in Romania in 1H/2020

Uniqa Posts EUR3.5M Profit in Romania in 1H/2020. Austrian insurance group Uniqa, which owns general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata in Romania, reported a net profit of EUR3.5 million for the first half of 2020, under IFRS, significantly higher than in the same period in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]